UNC’s loss to Wake Forest provides an important lesson for freshman QB Sam Howell

It was inevitable that at some point this season, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell would struggle.

He had passed for 519 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions, and pulled off two improbable fourth-quarter comebacks in his first two starts. And for the first time in five years, the Tar Heels were 2-0 to start the season under new coach Mack Brown.

But on Friday night against Wake Forest, Howell, a true freshman, finally looked his age.

In the first half of his first road game, he completed 5 of 10 passes for 17 yards, and was pulled with 5:56 left in the second quarter. He was temporarily replaced by backup Jace Ruder before returning in the second half. At that point, the Tar Heels were trailing 21-0.

North Carolina quarterback Jace Ruder (10) rushes for seven yard in the second quarter against Wake Forest's Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) on Friday, September 13, 2019 at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Unlike the Tar Heels’ games against South Carolina and Miami, their offense could not get anything going in the first three quarters of their 24-18 loss to the Demon Deacons.

“This one is on me,” Howell said Saturday night. “I’ve got to play a lot better for our team to win.”

As he answered questions from reporters, Howell repeated that phrase or a similar one least five times.

In some respects, Howell is right. He has to play better. But not all the blame can be placed on his shoulders.

Not only could the Tar Heels not pass, but they couldn’t run. They didn’t gain a first down until 11:24 left in the second quarter. And they didn’t cross the 50-yard-line until the third quarter.

Some of the play calls — particularly the lateral passes, which defined UNC’s season in 2018 — were questionable. There were bad snaps. The Tar Heels’ running game — their best unit — turned the ball over, which Wake Forest turned into points.

And when UNC got down and abandoned the run, the Demon Deacons keyed in on the young quarterback.

Howell was sacked a season-high six times, and was hurried four times on Friday.

Wake Forest, which entered Friday’s game ranked 123rd out of 130 FBS teams in passing defense, looked elite at times. The Tar Heels’ nine first-half drives ended in either a punt or a fumble. It seemed like the Demon Deacons’ defense always had an answer.

“Wake Forest, they sold the crowd out and they brought a lot of passion and energy into the game,” UNC junior running back Michael Carter said. “I’m not saying we didn’t. We just did it too late.”

In the fourth quarter, the Tar Heels turned things around. Trailing by 18 points, Howell and the Tar Heels scored 15 quick points to cut Wake’s deficit to three points.

But Wake Forest scored a field goal with 1:09 left on the clock, leaving the Tar Heels with too little time to get down field and score.

Howell finished the game completing 17 of 28 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

“It hurts a little bit, but I feel like we needed this coming off South Carolina and Miami,” UNC sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel said. “We thought we were higher up. Maybe we needed this loss to bring us back down and keep our head straight.”

In all three games this season, the Tar Heels have finished strong. In this game, they picked up 73 of their 144 rushing yards, and 120 of their 189 passing yards in the fourth quarter.

However, there are four quarters, not one. And UNC’s inability to put together a full game finally caught up to them.

Howell has one passing touchdown in the first three quarters of games this season. He has thrown five in the fourth.

UNC plays Appalachian State (2-0) and Clemson (2-0) over the next two weeks. If the Tar Heels want to win those big games, they’ll have to play well all four quarters.

It’s a learning process for a team that won only three games in 2017 and two in 2018. And it’s also a learning process for a true freshman with little college experience.

“He’s tough as nails, he’ll be really critical of himself,” UNC coach Mack Brown said of Howell. “But I want him to take that he had enough about him to hang in a really tough environment and come back and give us a chance to win the game.

“And I think because of that, that’s who he is.”