Photo Gallery: NC State defeats ECU | August 31, 2019

N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) and members of the team wait to take the field to warm up before N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
The Wolfpack take the field before N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) is tackled by N.C. State defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (92) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers (12), left, fumbles the ball near the goal line as N.C. State safety Jarius Morehead (31) and East Carolina offensive lineman D’Ante Smith (67) go after the ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019. The Wolfpack recovered the fumble.
N.C. State and ECU players scramble after the loose ball after East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) fumbled it at the goal line during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Thayer Thomas (87) makes a reception during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State running back Bam Knight (24) beats East Carolina linebacker Bruce Bivens (38) to score on 9-yard touchdown run during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay (7) celebrates with running back Bam Knight (24) after Knight scored on a 9-yard touchdown run during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State cornerback Chris Ingram (7) hits East Carolina wide receiver C.J. Johnson (5), breaking up a reception, during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay prepares to pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State’s Joseph Boletepeli (99), left, Nick McCloud (4) and Alim McNeill (29) tackle East Carolina running back Hussein Howe (6) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) tackles East Carolina running back Darius Pinnix Jr. (7) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) prepares to pass as N.C. State defensive end James Smith-Williams (1) pressures him during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State’s Nick McCloud (4), left, and Drake Thomas (32) break up a pass intended for East Carolina wide receiver Leroy Henley (10) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State’s Tabari Hines (5) makes a long run during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State cornerback Chris Ingram (7) celebrates after intercepting a ball intended for East Carolina wide receiver Blake Proehl (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (92) celebrates with Tanner Ingle (10) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (3) can’t get to a pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State defensive end James Smith-Williams (1) sacks East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State’s Xavier Lyas (97), right, celebrates with James Smith-Williams (1) after Smith-Williams sacked East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State’s Ricky Person Jr. (8) outruns East Carolina linebacker Xavier Smith (37) on a long pass reception during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay scores on a four-yard touchdown run during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay (7) celebrates after scoring on a four-yard touchdown run during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State tight end Dylan Autenrieth (42), right, and the team celebrate with quarterback Matt McKay (7) after McKay scored on a four-yard touchdown run during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State’s Joshua Fedd-Jackson (66) pumps up the crowd during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State cornerback Nick McCloud (4) breaks up a pass intended for East Carolina wide receiver Leroy Henley (10) during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore (41) sacks East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore (41) celebrates after sacking East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019. N.C. State’s Ibrahim Kante (52) and Brock Miller (12) also celebrate.
N.C. State’s Brock Miller (12) celebrates with Isaiah Moore (41) after Moore sacked East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (20) heads upfield with blockers during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay (7) runs for yards during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State’s Trenton Gill (97) punts during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State’s Stephen Griffin (21) celebrates with Kishawn Miller (28) after breaking up a pass intended for East Carolina wide receiver Deondre Farrier (1) during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
East Carolina head coach Mike Houston talks with his team during a timeout during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) and defensive end Savion Jackson (90) dance on the sidelines during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (3) makes the reception while defended by East Carolina’s Ja’Quan McMillian (21) during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (3) celebrates after making a reception during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay (7) dives in to score on a 21-yard touchdown run past East Carolina’s Davondre Robinson (13) Bruce Bivens (38) during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) celebrates after stopping East Carolina running back Demetrius Mauney (3) for a loss during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren smiles late in the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (92) celebrates after sacking East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State’s Payton Wilson (11), left, and Drake Thomas (32) tackle East Carolina running back Demetrius Mauney (3) during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Keyon Lesane (85) looks to avoid the tackle by East Carolina defensive back Michael Witherspoon (2) during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) tackles East Carolina wide receiver Jsi Hatfield (88) during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren smiles as he greets fans after N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore (41), quarterback Matt McKay (7) and safety Jarius Morehead (31) celebrate after N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Brothers Thayer Thomas (87) and Drake Thomas (32) greet the fans after N.C. State’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.
