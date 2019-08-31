Photo Gallery: North Carolina defeats South Carolina | August 31, 2019

North Carolina’s Khafre Brown (1) jumps into the stands to celebrate the Tar Heels’ 24-20 victory over South Carolina with fans on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown enters Bank of America Stadium for the Tar Heels’ game against South Carolina on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown talks with assistant coach Scott Boone prior to their game against South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.
ACC Commissioner John Swofford embraces North Carolina coach Mack Brown at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown embraces South Carolina coach Will Muschamp prior to their game at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown and South Carolina coach Will Muschamp chat prior to their game at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks enter Bank of America Stadium for their game against North Carolina on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Jahlil Taylor (52) leads the Tar Heels into Bank of America Stadium for their game against South Carolina on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) enters Bank of America Stadium for the Tar Heels’ game against South Carolina on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.
Emma Sheppard, center, of Columbia, S.C. displays her excitement after the Gamecocks scored on a 32-yard field goal by Parker White in the first quarter against North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) rushes for four yards in the first quarter against South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. Howell rushed for 30 yards and passed for 245 in the Tar Heels’ 24-20 victory.
North Carolina’s Noah Ruggles (97) boots a 22-yard field goal in the first quarter to tie South Carolina 3-3 at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.
South Carolina’s Ernest Jones (53) and Aaron Sterling (15) stop North Carolina’s Javonte Williams (25) after a gain of 15 yards on a pass completion from quarterback Sam Howell (7) in the second quarter on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (5) looses control of a long pass from quarterback Sam Howell (7) under defensive pressure from South Carolina’s Jammie Robinson (7) in the second quarter on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Javonte Williams (25) breaks open on a 25-yard run in the third quarter against South Carolina on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) slides to the turf after rushing for seven yards in the third quarter against South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. Howell rushed for 30 yards and passed for 245 in the Tar Heels’ 24-20 victory.
North Carolina’s Eugene Asnate (24) makes a diving tackle on South Carolina’s Shi Smith (13) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) passes the ball 22-yards to Kyle Markway for a touchdown in the third quarter on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
South Carolina’s Kyle Markway (84) beats North Carolina’s Myles Dorn (1) into the end zone after a 22-yard pass completion from quarterback Jake Bentley (19) in the third quarter on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown confers with official Johnny Crawford in the third quarter on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown celebrates after a touchdown pass to Dyami Brown in the fourth quarter against South Carolina on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown greets quarterback Sam Howell (7) after he completed a touchdown pass to Dyami Brown in the fourth quarter against South Carolina on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Howell completed 15 of 24 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns.
North Carolina’s Javonte Williams (25) looks for running room against South Carolina’s R.J. Roderick Jr. (1) in the fourth quarter on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Williams picked up ten yards on the play and and rushed for 104 yards in the game.
North Carolina’s Beau Corrales (15) pulls in a 17-yard pass from quarterback Sam Howell (7) ahead of South Carolina’s John Dixon (22) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Tar Heels their first lead of the game and secure a 24-20 victory over South Carolina on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Beau Corrales (15) celebrates after scoring the game winning touchdown on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Sam Howell (7) to secure a 24-20 victory over South Carolina on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp reacts after an interception by North Carolina’s Myles Wolfolk in the fourth quarter on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Deandre Hollins (15) defends South Carolina’s (13) Shi Smith in the fourth quarter on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) pressures South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19), forcing him to throw an interception in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown offers a handshake to South Carolina coach Will Muschamp following the Tar Heels’ 24-20 victory on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown embraces South Carolina coach Will Muschamp following the Tar Heels’ 24-20 victory on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina football staff member Steven King celebrates the Tar Heels’ win over South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Myles Wolfolk (11) celebrates the Tar Heels’ 24-20 victory over South Carolina on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Wolfolk had two interceptions in the last thee minutes of the fourth quarter to help seal the Tar Heels’ victory.
North Carolina’s Myles Wolfolk (11) and Tomon Fox (12) celebrate the Tar Heels’ 24-20 victory over South Carolina on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Wolfolk had two interceptions in the last thee minutes of the fourth quarter to help seal the Tar Heels’ victory.
North Carolina’s Myles Wolfolk (11) celebrates the Tar Heels’ 24-20 victory over South Carolina on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Wolfolk had two interceptions in the last thee minutes of the fourth quarter to help seal the Tar Heels’ victory.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown embraces his wife Sally following the Tar Heels’ win over South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown embraces Katherine Church, the wife of singer Eric Church following the Tar Heels’ victory over South Carolina on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown embraces Ken Browning a former assistant coach from Brown’s first stint coaching at North Carolina following the Tar Heels’ 24-20 victory over South Carolina on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
