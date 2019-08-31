UNC’s win over South Carolina in season opener shows it is heading in right direction

UNC’s Mack Brown: ‘Miss Sally, I’m really happy with this ugly win.’ UNC football coach Mack Brown talks with reporters following his Tar Heels' upset win over the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNC football coach Mack Brown talks with reporters following his Tar Heels' upset win over the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

When the clock expired at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, and the scoreboard read “FINAL: North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20,” UNC running back Michael Carter raised his hands in the air and began to run around the field.

“I was just excited to be part of the winning team,” Carter said.

Because over the past two seasons wins were hard to come by. In 2017 and 2018, UNC combined to finish 5-18. Had this been 2018, the Tar Heels might have lost to the Gamecocks — fumbled the ball or gave up a game-winning touchdown. Seven of their nine losses came by 10 points or less in 2018, and two happened when the Tar Heels had a lead in the fourth quarter.

So when Carter and his teammates realized that their team had finally won, they celebrated, sharing hugs with each other and slapping high-fives with Tar Heel fans.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We just wanted to change the narrative of who we were,” said Carter, who finished Saturday’s game with 76 rushing yards on 16 carries. “We knew that our stigma last year was, if we get hit in the mouth, that we’d lay down. Today, I feel like we got hit in the mouth, and we got back up and we kept fighting.

“And I’m really proud of my teammates for that.”

SHARE COPY LINK UNC junior running back Michael Carter talks with reporters Saturday evening after the Tar Heels 24-20 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Carter had 76 yards rushing on Saturday.

It took a change in mind-set, UNC safety Myles Dorn said. Dorn said despite trailing the Gamecocks 20-9 in the fourth quarter, he still believed they would win.

“That’s big,” Dorn said. “When you’re down and you got a team that’s going to fight, it’s a special thing.”

Sam Howell, who became the first true freshman to start a season opener at quarterback for UNC, threw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

And the defense forced two turnovers in the final three minutes to keep South Carolina out of the end zone.

“I trust my teammates,” said Howell, who is from Monroe, which is about 20 miles outside of Charlotte. “I was just trying to seize the moment, take advantage of this opportunity. This is what I dreamed of, being back in my hometown, playing front of all my close people.

“It was awesome.”

SHARE COPY LINK UNC true freshman quarterback talks answers reporters' questions Saturday, after UNC's 24-20 season-opening win over USC. Howell finished with 245 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Coach Mack Brown, who returned to UNC 22 years after his first stint with the program, was emotional, too.

When he left Texas in 2013, he was exhausted. His coaching career hadn’t ended the way he would have liked. He was angry after losses and ugly wins.

But this win gave him joy. In the locker room, Brown danced with the team.

He said he got into coaching to be a mentor to young men. He said he lost sight of that at Texas.

“I am so pumped,” he said, adding that his wife, Sally, made him promise to enjoy the wins.

When Brown was hired, he said he and Sally liked to fix things.

It’s only the first game of the season, but the win signals a step in the right direction for UNC’s program. Prior to Saturday, the Tar Heels hadn’t won a season opener against a Power 5 opponent since 1997. They were 0-11 in those games.

There were both highs and lows in the game against South Carolina.

When Brown walked into his postgame news conference, he held up a sheet a paper he said listed the number of mistakes the Tar Heels made. The paper was full.

SHARE COPY LINK UNC football coach Mack Brown talks with reporters following his Tar Heels' upset win over the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

Among them were 10 penalties for 90 yards. There was a turnover. There were three sacks allowed, and Howell took a lot of big hits. There were also many missed tackles, especially in the first half.

But the highs outweighed lows.

The Tar Heels came from behind to win, they ran for 238 yards, they forced two turnovers, and Howell finished with 245 yards passing and two touchdowns in his first college game.

The Tar Heels outgained the Gamecocks 483 to 270.

Dorn said what excites him most is that he knows this team can get better.

“But at the end of the day, we put it all together and we did enough to win the game,” he said. “We won, we’re going to get back on the drawing board and do what we gotta do to get better.”

Over the next four weeks — with games against Miami, Wake Forest, Appalachian State and Clemson — they’ll have to be.

But Saturday’s win against South Carolina was a step in the right direction.