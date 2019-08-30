How and when to watch and listen to UNC, Duke, NC State and ECU football this weekend

ACC Network launches as college football season gets underway
The ACC Network is here, and promises to bring around 450 live ACC contests each year.
College football for UNC, NC State, Duke and ECU is finally here.
Here’s who’s playing when and how to watch or listen to each game.
ECU at NC State
When: Noon, Saturday
Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh
Watch: ACC Network
Listen: WRAL-101.5 Triangle; WXRC-95.7 Charlotte
North Carolina coach Mack Brown thanks fans for coming to watch his team during the Tar Heels’ open practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
UNC vs. South Carolina
When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Watch: ESPN
Listen: WTKK-106.1 Raleigh; WCHL-97.9, WCHL-1360 Chapel Hill; WBT-99.3, WBT-1110 Charlotte
Duke coach David Cutcliffe watches drills as the Blue Devils hold their first football practice of the season Friday, August 2, 2019.
Duke vs. Alabama
When: 3:30 p.m, Saturday
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Watch: ABC
Listen: WZBZ-99.3, WDNC-620 Raleigh; WZBZ-96.5, WDNC-620 Durham; WHVN-1660 Charlotte
