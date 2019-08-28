He’s the Clemson defensive end that ‘nobody knows ... But you will.’

What to expect from Clemson’s defensive line in 2019 opener Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney discusses what he expects from the Tigers' defensive line in the opener against Georgia Tech. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney discusses what he expects from the Tigers' defensive line in the opener against Georgia Tech.

If you thumbed through a college football preseason magazine or clicked on a link highlighting preseason All-Americans, chances are you are aware of the hype surrounding Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas entering the 2019 season.

Thomas had 10.5 tackles for loss as a freshman last season, and the No. 3 overall prospect for the class of 2018 is expected to follow in the footsteps of Clelin Ferrell, Vic Beasley and others and be the next great defensive end at Clemson.

While Thomas is getting all of the national attention entering Clemson’s season opener against Georgia Tech on Thursday, there is another defensive end on the roster who has quietly put together a strong preseason and could be ready for a breakout year.

Redshirt sophomore Logan Rudolph is known more for his unique college commitment video in 2016 than for anything he has done on the field thus far for the Tigers, but that could change soon.

“Logan Rudolph, oh my lord. Nobody’s game planning for Logan Rudolph. Nobody knows who he is. But you will,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “That guy is a football player. He is a football player.”

Rudolph impressed immediately upon arriving at Clemson and received playing time early during the 2017 season as a true freshman before a shoulder injury forced him to redshirt.

The Rock Hill native made 13 tackles in 141 snaps as a sophomore while playing behind Ferrell and Austin Bryant last season, and he believes now is his time to shine entering his third season with the Tigers.

“It’s been a good camp. I’ve learned a lot and worked hard with the guys,” Rudolph said. “Just getting better every day and honing in on my weaknesses, just working on pass rush, spending extra time on that, and doing the best I can to be the best defensive end I can.”

Rudolph is competing with Thomas and Justin Foster for the two starting spots, and while it won’t be known until Thursday which two will run out first, Rudolph believes he has done enough to earn a starting job.

“I think so, yeah,” Rudolph said. “I feel like I’m ready and prepared for me and whoever else is going to run out there first.”

So what makes Rudolph so good, and why is he ready to explode onto the scene?

Clemson right tackle Tremayne Ancrhum faces Rudolph every day in practice and describes him as a complete defensive lineman.

“Logan Rudolph is a high motor guy. He always likes to switch it up, and he’s coming at you in different ways. But one thing’s for certain, he’s always going to come,” Anchrum said. “He will push you and push you every play. ... He’s a competitor. His edge is always sharp. And he’s always working on something new to keep you on your toes.”

Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables added that one thing you never have to worry about with Rudolph is effort. At 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, Rudolph isn’t the biggest defensive end, but what he lacks in size he makes up for by being relentless.

“Logan just plays fast, man,” Venables said. “He’s 243 pounds, plays like he’s 270 every snap. And everybody knows what that looks like.”