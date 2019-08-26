Clemson freshman defensive lineman leaves school

How Clemson is preparing for a new-look Georgia Tech team Dabo Swinney on Paul Johnson no longer being at Georgia Tech Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dabo Swinney on Paul Johnson no longer being at Georgia Tech

Clemson freshman defensive lineman Logan Cash has left school, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday morning.

Cash was dealing with a back injury and was expected to redshirt in 2019.

The Georgia native was rated as a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite rankings coming out of high school.

Swinney said during the spring that he was impressed by Cash.

“Logan Cash, probably the best we’ve got with his hands. He’s explosive power, great with his hands. But still has a lot to learn,” Swinney said.

Clemson opens the season Thursday night when it hosts Georgia Tech.