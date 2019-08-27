Scouting Clemson’s first opponent: Georgia Tech

How Clemson is preparing for a new-look Georgia Tech team Dabo Swinney on Paul Johnson no longer being at Georgia Tech Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dabo Swinney on Paul Johnson no longer being at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech (7-6, 5-3 ACC in 2018) at Clemson 15-0 (8-0 ACC)

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500), Clemson

TV: ACC Network

Line: Clemson by 36

Three storylines

1. Georgia Tech has a new coaching staff and a new system, leaving Clemson with plenty to prepare for with the Yellow Jackets. The Tigers have been watching more Temple tape — where new Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins was previously the head coach — than Yellow Jackets tape as they prepare for the matchup. Clemson was in a similar situation last season when it faced Texas A&M and new coach Jimbo Fisher in Week 2, and the Tigers struggled. Clemson safety Tanner Muse said the Tigers must not “chase ghosts” during preparation.

2. Clemson returns most of its stars off of last year’s offense, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, receiver Tee Higgins and running back Travis Etienne. The goal for Clemson’s offense is simple this season, according to Lawrence — be the best offense in the country. We will get our first look at the potential of the offense in the opener, including how new 6-foot-4 slot receiver Diondre Overton fits in.

3. There are plenty of true freshmen expected to make an impact for the Tigers this season, and we will see them for the first time in a game Thursday. Freshman receiver Joseph Ngata was the star of fall camp and will have an opportunity to make a splash, as will defensive tackle Tyler Davis, who has performed so well since stepping on campus that he is in a battle for a starting spot. Other true freshmen to watch out for are tight end Jaelyn Lay, receiver Frank Ladson and defensive backs Sheridan Jones and Andrew Booth.

Three Georgia Tech players to watch

1. Georgia Tech isn’t releasing a depth chart for its season opener, but tight end Tyler Davis is a lock to start. The grad transfer from UConn is expected to be a big part of Tech’s offense this season after catching six touchdowns for the Huskies a season ago. The Yellow Jackets are going from a triple option offense to one that will try to move the ball on the ground and through the air, and Davis could be the go-to pass catcher this season.

2. Linebacker David Curry is back after recording 47 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery last season. Curry should be around the ball all night and is a leader on Georgia Tech’s defense.

3. Cornerback Tre Swilling also returns off of last year’s defense. The redshirt sophomore will have the task of trying to help slow down Clemson’s lethal passing game. Swilling should get tested early and often. He had an interception and six pass breakups last year.