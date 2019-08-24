Clemson beats out Alabama, Auburn for top receiver in Alabama

How Clemson is preparing for a new-look Georgia Tech team Dabo Swinney on Paul Johnson no longer being at Georgia Tech Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dabo Swinney on Paul Johnson no longer being at Georgia Tech

The top receiver in Alabama is once again heading to Clemson.

The Tigers landed a commitment from four-star wide out E.J. Williams on Saturday. Williams chose Clemson over offers from Alabama, Auburn and others.

Williams is from Phenix City, Alabama and attends Central High, the same school and hometown that produced current Clemson receiver Justyn Ross.

Ross chose the Tigers over Alabama, Auburn and others as a member of the class of 2018 and starred for the Tigers as a freshman.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Williams is rated as a four-star recruit, the No. 20 receiver and the No. 94 overall prospect in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He is rated as the No. 4 player in Alabama and the top receiver in the state.