ACC
Clemson beats out Alabama, Auburn for top receiver in Alabama
How Clemson is preparing for a new-look Georgia Tech team
The top receiver in Alabama is once again heading to Clemson.
The Tigers landed a commitment from four-star wide out E.J. Williams on Saturday. Williams chose Clemson over offers from Alabama, Auburn and others.
Williams is from Phenix City, Alabama and attends Central High, the same school and hometown that produced current Clemson receiver Justyn Ross.
Ross chose the Tigers over Alabama, Auburn and others as a member of the class of 2018 and starred for the Tigers as a freshman.
Williams is rated as a four-star recruit, the No. 20 receiver and the No. 94 overall prospect in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He is rated as the No. 4 player in Alabama and the top receiver in the state.
Comments