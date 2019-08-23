The penalties for Clemson football’s self-reported NCAA violations

ACC

Clemson Athletics released its self-reported NCAA violations from the 2018-19 school year earlier this month.

The State received a copy of the penalties that were issued for those violations on Friday. Clemson issued most of the penalties, with the NCAA requiring additional action be taken in a couple of instances.

Here is a breakdown of the violations, as well as the penalties that were issued:

Football

July 17, 2018

Violation: Student-athlete appeared in a (redacted) that was promoted by a (redacted) on social media.

Action: Clemson sent cease-and-desist to commercial entity. The student-athlete was declared ineligible and was provided rules education before being reinstated.

Aug. 6, 2018:

Violation: Student-athlete appeared in a social media promotion of a (redacted) after (redacted).

Action: Clemson sent cease-and-desist to commerrcial entitiy. The student-athlete was declared ineligible and was provided rules education before being reinstated.

Aug. 30, 2018

Violation: Staff sent out a printed questionnaire mailer to 221 prospective student-athletes which included general correspondence related to life-skills programming prior to September 1 at the beginning of their junior year in high school.

Action: A letter of admonishment was issued to involved staff and institution refrained from sending recruiting correspondence for a period of two weeks. Athletic Compliance Services has requested that all general correspondence drafts be forwarded by staff for approval prior to sending to prospective student-athletes.

Oct. 17, 2018

Penalty: Confetti was utilized by institutional staff during a photo shoot that took place during a prospective student-athlete’s official visit.

Action: Clemson provided rules education and the institution was required to have staff reduce evaluation days by two.

Nov. 21, 2018

Penalty: A prospective student-athlete received electronic correspondence that was sent by the sport staff prior to September 1 of their junior year of high school.

Action: The institution was required to preclude the program from sending any recruiting materials/correspondence (including electronic correspondence) to the PSA for a period of two weeks.

Jan. 3, 2019

Penalty: On (redacted date) 2018 the institution publicized the signing of a prospective student-athlete who had not signed with the institution.

Action: The impermissible publicity (i.e., post) was immediately removed from the social media page where it was posted. Rules education was provided to all involved staff.

Feb. 5, 2019

Penalty: Student-athlete received payment from an owner of a private residence to work on three occasions and was compensated above the going rate for the work that was completed.

Action: Rules education was conducted with the student-athlete. The student-athlete was required to pay restitution for the value of impermissible benefit received ($120).

April 14, 2019

Penalty: Sport staff provided ground transportation cost that exceeded the institutions mileage rate.

Action: Rules education was provided to the involved staff. PSA was required to pay $40 restitution to charity.

May 23, 2019

Penalty: Nonscholastic sport team took an unofficial visit to Clemson’s campus after they had reported on call for travel to a competition in another state.

Action: Rules education was provided to the entire staff. The institution self-imposed a reduction of the available evaluation or contact opportunities by two (2).

May 30, 2019

Penalty: Sport staff provided a meal and per diem for the same meal to student-athletes.

Action: Rules education was provided to involved staff. Involved student-athletes paid back $10 to the charity of their choice.

May 30, 2019

Penalty: A prospective student-athlete and two of his high school coaches obtained special seating during an institutional intrasquad scrimmage.

Action: Rules education was provided to the involved prospective student-athlete, high school coaches and involved event management staff.

May 31, 2019

Penalty: Sport student worker allowed two high school coaches to stay at his home while on campus attending Clemson’s high school coaching clinic.

Action: Rules education was provided to the staff. A letter of admonishment was issued to the student.

June 20, 2019

Penalty: Staff posted a picture and live updates of student-athletes engaging in voluntary athletically-related activities on a social media account.

Action: The posts were removed. Rules education was conducted with involved staff regarding publicity on social media.

Men’s basketball

July 2, 2018

Penalty: Student-athlete promoted a company’s sale of apparel that included his name via social media.

Action: Clemson sent cease-and-desist to commercial entity. The student-athlete was declared ineligible and was provided rules education before being reinstated.

Nov. 26, 2018

Penalty: Staff provided images and likeness of two student-athletes to an event company (redacted), engaged in planning travel (redacted), and the images were subsequently used by the event company (redacted) in a commercial promotion.

Action: Clemson sent cease-and-desist to the commercial entity and Clemson staff were provided rules education.

Other sports

VOLLEYBALL

Aug. 9, 2018

Penalty: Electronic correspondence was sent to two prospective student-athletes prior to (redacted) after the prospective student-athletes took unofficial visits to the institution.

Action: Clemson University Athletic Compliance Services provided rules education to the staff and precluded the coaches from having any communication with the involved prospective student-athletes for a period of two and four weeks, respectively.

April 16, 2019

Penalty: Two student-athletes received a discount on tanning services due to their athletic reputation.

Action: The student-athletes were required to pay restitution in the amount of $50. Rules education was provided to the involved student-athletes and team.

MEN’S TENNIS

Aug. 27, 2018

Penalty: The coaching staff provided a “dine-in” meal to a prospective student-athlete at a restaurant that was (redacted) miles from campus *as the crow flies* on the second day of the official visit while en route to the airport the night prior to the student-athlete’s flight departing from the nearest airport (GSP) in Greer, S.C.

Action: Coaching staff was provided rules education.

MEN’S SOCCER

Aug. 30, 2018

Penalty: The Director of Operations provided automobile transportation to a prospective student-athlete from (redacted) to begin their official visit at (Clemson).

Action: Rules education and letters of admonishment were provided to the involved staff members. No recruiting activity was permitted with the prospective student-athlete for a period of two weeks, and staff was prohibited from any recruiting activities for a period of one week. Official visit itineraries are now required to be submitted 72 hours in advance of the visit.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

March 21, 2019

Penalty: Featured photos of a current student-athlete outside of the “staff” section of the camp website. Featured photos of prospective student-athletes on the camp website.

Action: Rules education was provided to the staff.

ROWING

April 14, 2019

Penalty: Assistant coach sent an electronic correspondence on (redacted) to a prospective student-athlete who is in her (redacted) of high school.

Action: Involved staff received rules education. The institution was required to preclude the program from sending any recruiting materials/correspondence (including electronic correspondence) to the PSA for a period of two weeks.

TRACK AND FIELD

April 23, 2019

Penalty: Coaches required “supplemental lifts” after competitions on two occasions.

Action: The staff was provided rules education. The staff was required to provide a 2-for-1 reduction in practice hours.

