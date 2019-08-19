Clemson makes history with No. 1 ranking in preseason AP Top 25

New Clemson team with new challenges. That’s business as usual, Dabo says Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney speaks Wednesday, July 17, at ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte about the upcoming season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney speaks Wednesday, July 17, at ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte about the upcoming season.

Clemson is ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP poll for the first time in school history, it was announced Monday.

Alabama is ranked No. 2, followed by Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

The Tigers were already ranked No. 1 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll.

Clemson and Georgia Tech kick off the season as part of the launch of the ACC Network with an 8 pm game next Thursday, Aug. 29.

More about Clemson from The Associated Press:

“Clemson is the 23rd team to be preseason No. 1 and the first first-timer since Georgia in 2008. The Tigers will try to become the 12th team to start No. 1 and finish No. 1 since the preseason poll started in 1950. The last to do it was Alabama in 2017. Only two teams have gone wire-to-wire as No. 1: Florida State in 1999 and Southern California in 2004. Alabama has now been No. 2 to start the season nine times, matching Oklahoma for the most in AP poll history. Just as many teams (11) have started No. 2 and won the title as No. 1.”

AP Top 25





Record Pts Pvs 1. Clemson (52) 15-0 1,540 1 2. Alabama (10) 14-1 1,496 2 3. Georgia 11-3 1,403 7 4. Oklahoma 12-2 1,331 4 5. Ohio St. 13-1 1,261 3 6. LSU 10-3 1,199 6 7. Michigan 10-3 1,164 14 8. Florida 10-3 1,054 7 9. Notre Dame 12-1 1,044 5 10. Texas 10-4 1,005 9 11. Oregon 9-4 860 - 12. Texas A&M 9-4 852 16 13. Washington 10-4 786 13 14. Utah 9-5 772 - 15. Penn St. 9-4 651 17 16. Auburn 8-5 578 - 17. UCF 12-1 410 11 18. Michigan St. 7-6 377 - 19. Wisconsin 8-5 370 - 20. Iowa 9-4 330 25 21. Iowa St. 8-5 302 - 22. Syracuse 10-3 209 15 23. Washington St. 11-2 200 10 24. Nebraska 4-8 154 - 25. Stanford 9-4 141 -

Others receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi St. 87, Miami 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise St. 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno St. 8, Utah St. 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian St. 5, UAB 3, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Arizona St. 3, Arizona 1, Southern Cal 1.

History: AP Preseason No. 1 Teams

x-won national championship

2019—Clemson

2018—Alabama

2017—Alabama-x

2016—Alabama

2015—Ohio St.

2014—Florida St.

2013—Alabama

2012—Southern Cal

2011—Oklahoma

2010—Alabama

2009—Florida

2008—Georgia

2007—Southern Cal

2006—Ohio St.

2005—Southern Cal

2004—Southern Cal-x

2003—Oklahoma

2002—Miami

2001—Florida

2000—Nebraska

1999—Florida St.-x

1998—Ohio St.

1997—Penn St.

1996—Nebraska

1995—Florida St.

1994—Florida

1993—Florida St.-x

1992—Miami

1991—Florida St.

1990—Miami

1989—Michigan

1988—Florida St.

1987—Oklahoma

1986—Oklahoma

1985—Oklahoma-x

1984—Auburn

1983—Nebraska

1982—Pittsburgh

1981—Michigan

1980—Ohio St.

1979—Southern Cal

1978—Alabama-x

1977—Oklahoma

1976—Nebraska

1975—Oklahoma-x

1974—Oklahoma-x

1973—Southern Cal

1972—Nebraska

1971—Notre Dame

1970—Ohio St.

1969—Ohio St.

1968—Purdue

1967—Notre Dame

1966—Alabama

1965—Nebraska

1964—Mississippi

1963—Southern Cal

1962—Ohio St.

1961—Iowa

1960—Syracuse

1959—LSU

1958—Ohio St.

1957—Oklahoma

1956—Oklahoma-x

1955—UCLA

1954—Notre Dame

1953—Notre Dame

1952—Michigan St.-x

1951—Tennessee-x

1950—Notre Dame