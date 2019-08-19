ACC
Clemson makes history with No. 1 ranking in preseason AP Top 25
New Clemson team with new challenges. That’s business as usual, Dabo says
Clemson is ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP poll for the first time in school history, it was announced Monday.
Alabama is ranked No. 2, followed by Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State.
The Tigers were already ranked No. 1 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll.
Clemson and Georgia Tech kick off the season as part of the launch of the ACC Network with an 8 pm game next Thursday, Aug. 29.
More about Clemson from The Associated Press:
“Clemson is the 23rd team to be preseason No. 1 and the first first-timer since Georgia in 2008. The Tigers will try to become the 12th team to start No. 1 and finish No. 1 since the preseason poll started in 1950. The last to do it was Alabama in 2017. Only two teams have gone wire-to-wire as No. 1: Florida State in 1999 and Southern California in 2004. Alabama has now been No. 2 to start the season nine times, matching Oklahoma for the most in AP poll history. Just as many teams (11) have started No. 2 and won the title as No. 1.”
AP Top 25
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. Clemson (52)
15-0
1,540
1
2. Alabama (10)
14-1
1,496
2
3. Georgia
11-3
1,403
7
4. Oklahoma
12-2
1,331
4
5. Ohio St.
13-1
1,261
3
6. LSU
10-3
1,199
6
7. Michigan
10-3
1,164
14
8. Florida
10-3
1,054
7
9. Notre Dame
12-1
1,044
5
10. Texas
10-4
1,005
9
11. Oregon
9-4
860
-
12. Texas A&M
9-4
852
16
13. Washington
10-4
786
13
14. Utah
9-5
772
-
15. Penn St.
9-4
651
17
16. Auburn
8-5
578
-
17. UCF
12-1
410
11
18. Michigan St.
7-6
377
-
19. Wisconsin
8-5
370
-
20. Iowa
9-4
330
25
21. Iowa St.
8-5
302
-
22. Syracuse
10-3
209
15
23. Washington St.
11-2
200
10
24. Nebraska
4-8
154
-
25. Stanford
9-4
141
-
Others receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi St. 87, Miami 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise St. 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno St. 8, Utah St. 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian St. 5, UAB 3, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Arizona St. 3, Arizona 1, Southern Cal 1.
History: AP Preseason No. 1 Teams
x-won national championship
2019—Clemson
2018—Alabama
2017—Alabama-x
2016—Alabama
2015—Ohio St.
2014—Florida St.
2013—Alabama
2012—Southern Cal
2011—Oklahoma
2010—Alabama
2009—Florida
2008—Georgia
2007—Southern Cal
2006—Ohio St.
2005—Southern Cal
2004—Southern Cal-x
2003—Oklahoma
2002—Miami
2001—Florida
2000—Nebraska
1999—Florida St.-x
1998—Ohio St.
1997—Penn St.
1996—Nebraska
1995—Florida St.
1994—Florida
1993—Florida St.-x
1992—Miami
1991—Florida St.
1990—Miami
1989—Michigan
1988—Florida St.
1987—Oklahoma
1986—Oklahoma
1985—Oklahoma-x
1984—Auburn
1983—Nebraska
1982—Pittsburgh
1981—Michigan
1980—Ohio St.
1979—Southern Cal
1978—Alabama-x
1977—Oklahoma
1976—Nebraska
1975—Oklahoma-x
1974—Oklahoma-x
1973—Southern Cal
1972—Nebraska
1971—Notre Dame
1970—Ohio St.
1969—Ohio St.
1968—Purdue
1967—Notre Dame
1966—Alabama
1965—Nebraska
1964—Mississippi
1963—Southern Cal
1962—Ohio St.
1961—Iowa
1960—Syracuse
1959—LSU
1958—Ohio St.
1957—Oklahoma
1956—Oklahoma-x
1955—UCLA
1954—Notre Dame
1953—Notre Dame
1952—Michigan St.-x
1951—Tennessee-x
1950—Notre Dame
Comments