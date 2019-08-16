UNC adds this four-star, in-state athlete to its 2020 football recruiting class

North Carolina coach Mack Brown: ‘We’re gonna win with a large majority of players from this state’ Mack Brown talks about his first three weeks on the job as new head coach Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mack Brown talks about his first three weeks on the job as new head coach

Ja’Qurious Conley, a four-star athlete from Northside Jacksonville, committed to the North Carolina football program Thursday.

Conley made the announcement at his school, then followed it up with a Twitter post. In the post, Conley, who’s 6-2 and 190 pounds thanked UNC co-defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and head coach Mack Brown. He thanked Bateman for believing in him and Brown for putting trust in Bateman to recruit him.

With the addition of Conley, the Tar Heels’ class of 2020 now has 23 verbal commitments. Conley is the fifth-highest ranked player in UNC’s 2020 recruiting class. He’s the No. 12 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports, and the No. 25 safety in the country.

Conley is the 7th four-star prospect Brown has gotten a commitment from in the class of 2020.

Conley picked UNC over Duke, Virginia Tech and South Carolina.

As a junior, Conley finished with 79 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions. He also forced two fumbles. On the offensive side of the ball, Conley rushed for 517 yards and seven scores and caught 11 passes for 290 yards and three scores.

Carolina’s 2020 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 4 in the ACC and No. 17 in the nation. Brown has reeled in 12 in-state commitments in the class of 2020.

