Photo Gallery: North Carolina football practice | August 6, 2019

North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly passes the ball to D.J. Ford (16) during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina defensive back Trey Morrison (4) runs through a stretching drill during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly works with his players during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Cade Fortin (6) works out during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Jace Ruder (10) works out during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina offensive lineman Jordan Tucker (74) cools off during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina offensive lineman Charlie Heck (67) cools off during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Offensive coordinator Phil Longo checks his notes during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina offensive line coach Stacy Searels works with his players during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) works out during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) runs through a dill during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina running back Michael Carter (8) carries the ball during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Offensive coordinator Phil Longo watches the quarterbacks work out during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina running back Antonio Williams (24) carries the ball during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina running back coach Robert Gillespie talks with running back Michael Carter (8) during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina running backs Javonte Williams (25), Michael Carter (8) and Antonio Williams (24) line up for pass reception rotation during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterbacks Jace Ruder (10), Cade Fortin (6) and Sam Howell (7) take snaps during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterbacks Jace Ruder (10), Cade Fortin (6) and Sam Howell (7) take snaps during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina wide receiver Corey Bell Jr. (9) carries the ball after a pass reception during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina wide receiver Rontavius Groves (4) makes a pass reception ahead of defensive back Obi Egbuna (20) during the Tar Heels’ practice on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Football Practice Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com