Canadian prospect is Clemson’s first receiver commitment for 2020 recruiting class

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney breaks down 2019 recruiting class Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday

Clemson has its first wide receiver commitment for the 2020 class.

Ajou Ajou (uh-Joe uh-Joe), a Canadian who will play this season for Clearwater Academy International in Florida, committed to the Tigers Saturday while on a two-day visit to Clemson.

Ajou (6-3, 210) is not the typical prospect Clemson receivers coach Jeff Scott seeks. He’s not a proven commodity at the position and is relatively new to the recruiting scene.

His stock will go up after his commitment to the Tigers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ajou is regarded as a tremendous athlete and he showed off all of his skills during a Clemson camp in June. Soon after the Tigers offered and they were able to seal the deal Saturday. Though raw, Ajou has great potential, according to his coach.

“I would say his ceiling is really, really high,” coach Jesse Chinchar said. “He’s a high jump champion in Canada, 6-feet, 6 1/2 inches. He’s got an 83 inch wingspan. He also has a lot of natural ability for the game. He’s not been taught that much, so he’s raw, but he catches the ball naturally. He’s very physical. He can high-point the ball. He’s got a really natural ability to attack the ball in the air. He’s got a lot of these qualities that obviously receivers have at the next level.”

Ajou had over 30 offers, according to his coach. He took an official visit to Nebraska in June and the Cornhuskers posed the greatest threat to Clemson. Some of his other offers are Alabama, Auburn, Penn State, Washington State, Florida and Tennessee.

Ajou gives the Tigers 19 commitments for the 2020 class and they are eyeing two more wide receivers at this point in E.J. Williams of Phenix City, Alabama, and Xzavier Henderson of Miami.

Williams was in Friday night for the All-In Cookout. He has set Aug. 24 for his decision and also has Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Tennessee and Oklahoma on his short list.

Henderson last visited Clemson June 11-12.