Gov. Cooper signs law allowing sports gambling at NC tribal casinos
Sports betting became legal at two tribal casinos in North Carolina Friday when Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law a bill allowing it at those limited locations.
The bill restricts sports wagering to tribal lands only, and would not allow mobile wagering because it requires bets be placed only at Eastern Band of Cherokee casinos in Cherokee and Murphy.
It is estimated that revenue from adding sports and horse betting at these locations could generate between $1 million and $1.5 million annually for the state.
The Senate approved the measure last April and it sailed through the House earlier this month, passing on July 15.
