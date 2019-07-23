Clemson dominates media picks for preseason All-ACC team, Trevor Lawrence honored

A key reason for success: Clemson is a special place, Dabo says Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney speaks Wednesday, July 17, at ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte about how special the Clemson area is. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney speaks Wednesday, July 17, at ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte about how special the Clemson area is.

The preseason All-ACC team was released Tuesday morning, and just as Clemson has dominated the league for the past several years, it also dominates the All-ACC team.

There were 27 players selected by the ACC, with 13 of them coming from Clemson. The Tigers have eight of the 13 players on the offensive team and five of the 11 players on the defensive team.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawernce was named the ACC Preseason Player of the Year after leading the TIgers to a national title as a true freshman a season ago, while last year’s ACC Player of the Year — Travis Etienne — finished second in the voting.

Joining Lawrence and Etienne on the Preseason All-ACC Offensive team are receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum, John Simpson, Sean Pollard and Gage Cervenka.

Defensively, the five Clemson players selected are defensive end Xavier Thomas, defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney, linebacker Isaiah Simmons, cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Tanner Muse.

Here is the full list:

OFFENSE

WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson (145)

WR – Justyn Ross, Clemson (123)

WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (69)

TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (66)

AP – Deon Jackson, Duke (47)

OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson (100)

OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (54)

OG – John Simpson, Clemson (136)

OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson (45)

C – Sean Pollard, Clemson (75)

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (161)

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (144)

RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College (144)

DEFENSE

DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson (84)

DE – Alton Robinson, Syracuse (83)

DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (105)

DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson (49)

LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (118)

LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (109)

LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (66)

CB – Bryce Hall, Virginia (122)

CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson (62)

S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse (80)

S – Tanner Muse, Clemson (78)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse (88)

P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (70)

SP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt (48)

ACC PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 127

2. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 24

3. AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 15

4. Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia – 6

5. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State – 1