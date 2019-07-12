North Carolina defensive back suffers season-ending injury

North Carolina coach Mack Brown: ‘I want our fans to get excited about coming back out for football’ Coach Mack Brown talks about the importance of the Spring game, and how the program is progressing under his leadership. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coach Mack Brown talks about the importance of the Spring game, and how the program is progressing under his leadership.

North Carolina defensive back Bryson Richardson had surgery on a torn Achilles tendon Friday and will miss the rest of the season, leaving the Tar Heels even more short-handed in the secondary.

Richardson injured his Achilles in a summer workout on Monday, a school spokesperson said.

K.J. Sails, one of UNC’s starting cornerbacks last season, transferred in the offseason. C.J. Cotman, who was expected to be a key contributor in his junior season, medically retired. Corey Bell Jr., a senior, switched positions from cornerback to wide receiver.





And safeties Myles Dorn and Myles Wolfolk missed spring camp with injuries as well.

Richardson played in 11 games in the secondary and on special teams last season. He had four tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.

UNC is still waiting to hear from the NCAA on whether defensive back Cam Kelly will be granted a waiver for immediate eligibility this season. Kelly transferred from Auburn to UNC in the spring.