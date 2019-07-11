Here’s what NC State’s five-star basketball target says about Kevin Keatts, NOA

NC State target Cameron Thomas at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam Cameron Thomas talks about his recruitment after the opening night of the Nike EYBL Peach Jam on Wednesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cameron Thomas talks about his recruitment after the opening night of the Nike EYBL Peach Jam on Wednesday.

N.C. State has been recruiting Cameron Thomas since he was a freshman in high school and the high-scoring guard hasn’t forgotten that.

The five-star player will be a senior at Oak Hill Academy next season and the list of schools going after him is long. He got a scholarship offer from N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts in April 2018, and is also being sought after by colleges such UCONN, LSU, Virginia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest and Florida.

But the Wolfpack appears to be leading the chase for Thomas, according to 247sports. And Thomas, who’s playing for Boo Williams (Va.) at the Peach Jam in South Carolina, made it clear that N.C. State is high on his list.

“I love N.C. State a lot,” he told the N&O on Wednesday at the Peach Jam. “They’ve been recruiting me since ninth grade, just them having that relationship with me for over two years, it’s been great. For them to be recruiting me for two years they have to be high (on his list). Coach (Kevin) Keatts is just a great guy, that’s my guy.”





With Boo Williams, the 6-3 and 180-pound Thomas is averaging a league high 29.5 points per game and has scored 30 points more than six times this summer. Last week, he was named EYBL Offensive Player of the Year. At Oak Hill last season, he averaged 26.3 points per game.

Thomas said Keatts sees him being a one-and-done player if he lands at N.C. State. Since he was hired at N.C. State in 2017, Keatts has not signed a one-year player.

“Just for him to think that way of me makes me feel great,” Thomas said. “He envisions me being a lead guard for them, one and done and make it to the NBA, that’s a great goal.”







Thomas said Keatts is “down to earth” and they can relate to each other. Thomas was last in Raleigh in October and raved about the environment. He hasn’t set up any fall visits yet, instead focusing on Peach Jam and finishing out the month of July strong.

N.C. State on Wednesday released its NCAA Notice of Allegations that stems from former basketball coaches Mark Gottfried and Orlando Early and former star Dennis Smith Jr.

When asked Wednesday about whether or not the NOA would affect his decision to go to N.C. State, Thomas said he hadn’t yet heard about it.

“I don’t know the allegations they have or if it will affect their postseason,” Thomas said. “I’ll just have to sit down and read over it with my mom.”







