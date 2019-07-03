This five-star NC State basketball target named EYBL Offensive Player of the Year

NC State’s Keatts: ‘Kevin Keatts is a winner’ VIDEO: NC State Wolfpack new head basketball coach Kevin Keatts talks about his history of coaching winning programs during an introductory press conference at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC, Sunday, March 19, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK VIDEO: NC State Wolfpack new head basketball coach Kevin Keatts talks about his history of coaching winning programs during an introductory press conference at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC, Sunday, March 19, 2017.

Oak Hill Academy guard Cam Thomas is high on coach Kevin Keatts’ 2020 wish list, and he’s proving why N.C. State isn’t the only school pursuing his talents.

Thomas, a 6-3, 180-pound senior, is averaging a league-high 29.5 points per game for Boo Williams in the Nike EYBL Circuit. He was named EYBL Offensive Player of the Year, the basketball organization announced on Tuesday.

Thomas scored more than 30 points six times this for Boo Williams. At Oak Hill last year, he played alongside incoming UNC freshman Cole Anthony and averaged 26.3 points per game under legendary coach Steve Smith.

Thomas is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and is the No. 2 player in Virginia and the No. 21 ranked player in the country. According to the 247Sports’ crystal ball, the Wolfpack leads his recruitment. Thomas, who’s also the No. 4 shooting guard in the country, also has offers from Connecticut, LSU, Florida, Virginia Tech., Miami and Wake Forest. Keatts extended an offer to Thomas in April 2018, and N.C. State was the second ACC team after the Hokies to offer him a scholarship.

Boo Williams will participate in the EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, Ga. July 10-14. Thomas is one of five N.C. State targets playing in the event. Sharife Cooper (Power Springs, Ga.), Isaiah Todd (Raleigh), Terrance Williams (Washington, DC) and Mark Williams (Norfolk, Va.) will also be there.





The Wolfpack does not yet have any commitments for the class of 2020. The last five-star player to commit and sign with N.C. State was Dennis Smith Jr. in 2016.





