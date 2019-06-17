ACC
Former NC State basketball player charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Kentucky
Former NC State star Anthony Grundy pleads not guilty in fatal hit-and-run
Former N.C. State basketball player Anthony Grundy has pleaded not guilty in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Louisville, Ky.
Grundy turned himself in on Friday and appeared in court on Saturday. A police report, according to the Associated Press, said that Grundy had told police he knew he hit something on Dixie Highway in Louisville on June 7 but did not stop.
Police said a woman attempting to cross the road died after being struck, the AP reported.
Grundy, 40, was an All-ACC guard for the Wolfpack in 2002 and subsequently played professionally in the NBA and several other countries.
He has had multiple legal problems in North Carolina for driving while impaired. He received a two-year prison sentence in Oct. 2017 for a DWI charge and violating the terms of his probation for previous drunken driving convictions.
From the most recent incident in Kentucky, he faces charges for having no driver’s license, no auto insurance and expired tags.
