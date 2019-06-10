Here’s an updated look at UNC’s 2019-20 basketball schedule

ACC and ESPN end long wait, announce creation of a TV channel ACC commissioner John Swofford announces the partnership with ESPN, the conference’s longtime television rights partner, an ACC channel would debut in 2019. The wait will be shorter for an online component of the channel, which will begin streamin Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ACC commissioner John Swofford announces the partnership with ESPN, the conference’s longtime television rights partner, an ACC channel would debut in 2019. The wait will be shorter for an online component of the channel, which will begin streamin

With the announcement of the ACC-Big Ten challenge games, most of North Carolina’s 2019-20 opponents and some dates are set.

North Carolina currently has nine non-conference games, and could schedule one more.

Here is an updated look at who UNC is playing this upcoming season.

Early-season matchups and opponents

Nov. 6 Notre Dame at North Carolina (season-opener)

TBD - Elon

TBD - Wofford

TBD - at UNC-Wilmington

TBD - Battle 4 Atlantis at Chapel Hill

Nov. 27 - Battle 4 Atlantis* (Oregon, Michigan, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Seton Hall, Alabama or Southern Mississippi), at Nassau, Bahamas

Nov. 28 - Battle 4 Atlantis* at Nassau, Bahamas

Nov. 29 - Battle 4 Atlantis* at Nassau, Bahamas

Dec. 4 - Ohio State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 19 - at Gonzaga

Dec. 21 - North Carolina vs. UCLA* (CBS Sports Classic) at Las Vegas

ACC home opponents (dates to be determined)

Duke

N.C. State

Pittsburgh

Virginia

Notre Dame

Boston College

Miami

Clemson

Georgia Tech

ACC away opponents (dates to be determined)

at N.C. State

at Virginia

at Wake Forest

at Pittsburgh

at Florida State

at Louisville

at Syracuse

at Virginia Tech

at Duke

ACC tournament

March 10-14 - at Greensboro

*Neutral site games