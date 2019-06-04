UNC coach Mack Brown has knee replacement surgery done by one of his former players

UNC’s Mack Brown: ‘We plan on winning every game’ UNC football coach Mack Brown says this is no rebuilding year. He plans on winning every game this year including Clemson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNC football coach Mack Brown says this is no rebuilding year. He plans on winning every game this year including Clemson.

North Carolina football coach Mack Brown underwent a successful knee replacement surgery Monday morning, the school announced in a press release Tuesday.

And the surgery, which was performed at Duke University Hospital, was performed by a former football player.

Dr. Michael Bolognesi, a joint replacement and Orthopaedic surgeon at Duke University Hospital, was a defensive back for UNC from 1989 to 1993 during Brown’s first stint there.

“We talk about building young men so they can be productive husbands, fathers and citizens,” Brown said in the press release. “Carolina produces a lot of special people and I’m happy we were able to play a small part in Mike’s development because we counted on him and he, along with the rest of the surgical and anesthetic team, did a tremendous job.”

Brown is expected to return to work on Tuesday.

“I don’t expect this to slow me down at all,” Brown said in the release.