Clemson star shortstop taken in first round by Oakland A’s

Logan Davidson’s college career came to an end on Sunday. But his pro career began Monday.

The Oakland A’s took the Clemson shortstop in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft. Davidson is the 15th Clemson player to be taken in the first round and second straight. Seth Beer was picked by the Houston Astros last season.

Davidson, a Charlotte, North Carolina native, hit .291 with 15 homers and 55 and 18 doubles this season for the Tigers and was a second team all-ACC selection.

Davidson, who graduated in May, hit 10 or more homers in each of his three years at Clemson and finished with 42 to go along with 142 RBI. He is the first Clemson player to hit 10 or more homers and steal 10 or more bases in three different years.

Davidson is the second member of his family to be taken in the MLB Draft. Mark Davidson, Logan’s father, finished his college career at Clemson and was taken in the first 11th round of 1982 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins. Mark Davidson played in the majors from 1986-91 with the Twins and Houston Astros and was a volunteer assistant with the Tigers in 2018.

Baseball America listed Logan Davidson as the 18th-best prospect and he was projected to be drafted between the 15th-30th pick of the first round. D1 Baseball listed Davidson as the fourth-best ACC prospect for the 2019 draft.

The slot value for Davidson’s selection is $2,424,600.

Davidson was one of nine shortstops taken in the first round of the draft. MLB Network analysts compared Davidson to New York Mets shortstop Jed Lowrie, who also played for Oakland.

The biggest knock on Davidson was his struggles in the Cape Cod League in the summer which uses wooden bats. He hit just .200 in 79 games in the prestigious summer league. But D1 Baseball’s Aaron Fitt praised Davidson’s potential in a Twitter post Monday night.

“I understand why Davidson went No. 29, there’s some swing-and-miss and he struggled in the Cape. But he’s got top-10-picks talent,” Fitt posted. “I think he’s got the highest upside of all the college shortstops taken in the first round, as a switch-hitter with power and a rifle arm at short.”