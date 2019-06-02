There’s another Venables heading to Clemson

247Sports

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is already coaching one of his sons — redshirt freshman linebacker Jake Venables.

Soon there will be another Venables playing defense for their father Brent.

Daniel’s Tyler Venables, the son of Brent and brother of Jake, committed to Clemson Sunday morning. The class of 2020 prospect is Daniel’s starting quarterback but will play safety for the Tigers.

Tyler is rated as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings. He also held offers from Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, Nevada and Jacksonville State.





Tyler passed for 3,006 yards and 26 touchdowns this past season, with four interceptions. He completed nearly 67 percent of his passes. Tyler also rushed for 890 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior.