Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs UNC-Wilmington | May 31, 2019

North Carolina second baseman Danny Serretti (1) is surrounded by his teammates as they celebrate their 7-6 victory over UNC-Wilmington during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. UNC-Wilmington third baseman Cole Weiss (8) leaves the field amid the celebration after committing a throwing error that resulted in the North Carolina score.
North Carolina coach Mike Fox is introduced prior to the Tar Heels’ game against UNC-Wilmington during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The Tar Heels stand for the National Anthem prior to their game against UNC-Wilmington in the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Dallas Tessar (7) and Ike Freeman (8) lead the Tar Heels on to the field for their NCAA regional game against UNC-Wilmington on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
UNC Wilmington’s Noah Bridges (22) works to field a long ball off the wall by North Carolin’a Michael Busch in the bottom of the first inning during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Busch advanced to second base after the hit.
North Carolina’s Michael Busch (15) reacts after arriving at second base, after connecting for a double in the bottom of the first inning during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Michael Busch (15) dives into third base ahead of the throw to UNC-W third baseman Cole Weiss (8) in the bottom of the first inning during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
UNC Wilmington’s Chris Thorburn (20) is tagged out at home by North Carolina catcher Brandon Martorano (4) in the second inning during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina associate coach Scott Forbes congratulates Dallas Tessar (7) as he rounds third base after connecting for a two-run home run in the second inning to give the Tar Heels’ a 3-0 lead over UNC-W during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
UNC-Wilmington second baseman Jackson Meadows (7) drops the ball before throwing to first after North Carolina’s Danny Serretti (1) is forced out at second in third inning during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina starting pitcher Tyler Baum (23) works from the mound in the fourth inning against UNC-Wilmington during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
UNC-Wilmington starting pitcher Zarion Sharpe (44) works from the mound during the fifth inning against North Carolina during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mike Fox argues with umpire Rick Allen after calling North Carolina’s Brandon Martorano (4) out on pitches in the fifth inning against UNC-W during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
UNC Wilmington’s Noah Bridges (22) celebrates with teammate Brooks Baldwin (10) after connecting for a home run in the sixth inning against North Carolina during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
UNC-Wilmington’s Matt Suggs (15) celebrates after driving in the go ahead run on a double in the sixth inning against North Carolina give the Seahawks’ a 4-3 lead during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina second baseman Danny Serretti (1) tags UNC-Wilmington’s Noah Bridges (22) out stealing second in the seventh inning during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Aaron Sabato (19) reacts after scoring on a single by Ike Freeman in the seventh inning to tie the score 4-4 against UNC-Wilmington during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Ike Freeman (8) celebrates as he heads to home to score the go ahead run on a single by catcher Brandon Martorano (4) in the seventh inning against UNC-Wilmington during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Tar Heels took a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning.
North Carolina’s Ike Freeman (8) celebrates with Dylan Harris (3) after scoring the go ahead run on a single by catcher Brandon Martorano (4) in the seventh inning against UNC-Wilmington during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Tar Heels took a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning.
North Carolina’s Ike Freeman (8) reacts after tagging out UNC-Wilmington’s Adam Smith (35) at third base in the eight inning during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Aaron Sabato (19) is embraced by teammate Brandon Martorano (4) after a home run to tie UNC-Wilmington 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth inning during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
After a more than two hour rain delay, the Boshamer Stadium grounds crew remove the tarp from the field and work to resume the North Carolina vs. UNC-Wilmington game that was delayed in the bottom of the ninth inning tied 6-6 on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina second baseman Danny Serretti (1) scores the game winning run on a throwing error by UNC-Wilmington third baseman Cole Weiss to give the Tar Heels’ a 7-6 victory in the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina second baseman Danny Serretti (1) reacts after scoring the game winning run on a throwing error by UNC-Wilmington third baseman Cole Weiss to give the Tar Heels’ a 7-6 victory in the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The North Carolina dugout empties as they rush the field to celebrate their 7-6 victory over UNC-Wilmington with Danny Serretti (1) after he scored the winning run in the bottom of the night inning in the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
UNC-Wilmington’s Brooks Baldwin (10) leaves the field as North Carolina’s Danny Serretti (1) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the game winning run in the bottom of the night inning in the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina second baseman Danny Serretti (1) is surrounded by his teammates as they celebrate their 7-6 victory over UNC-Wilmington during the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Caleb Roberts (11) celebrates with Danny Serretti (1) after Serretti scored the game winning run to give the Tar Heels’ a 7-6 victory over UNC-Wilmington in the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Ike Freeman (8) lifts second baseman Danny Serretti (1) from the field after celebrating their 7-6 victory in the NCAA Regional on Friday May 31, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
