This top recruit not likely to suit up for NC State

Jalen Lecque will always have the John Wall Invitational.

Lecque, once N.C. State’s top recruit, put on a show at the annual prep basketball tournament at Broughton High in December. Instead of coming back to Raleigh to play for the Wolfpack next season, Lecque is expected to stay in the NBA draft.

Wednesday is the deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the draft. Lecque is likely to continue on his unique path to the pros.

A fifth-year prep player from Teaneck, N.J., Lecque found a way around the NBA’s “one and done” rule. He is eligible for the draft because he will turn 19 during the same calendar year as the draft (his birthday is June 13) and he is at least one year removed from the graduation of his high school class.

Recruits have been prevented from going directly from a four-year high school to the NBA since 2006, when the as it’s popularly known “one and done” rule, was put in place by the NBA and the players’ association.

The athletic combo guard had signed with N.C. State in November and was the main attraction with Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) at the John Wall Invitational in December.

A four-star recruit, he was ranked No. 40 in the class by 247Sports. He averaged 12.6 points and 4.6 assists per game and led Brewster to the National Prep Championship.

Lecque declared for the draft in April and received an invitation to the NBA combine in Chicago earlier this month. Lecque went through the preliminary drills and measurement process (official height: 6-4.25, official weight: 185.2 pounds) at the combine. His 43-inch vertical leap was the best at the combine.

After the initial testing, Lecque did not participate in the scrimmages at the combine. A projected second-round pick, Lecque’s elite athleticism is why he is expected to be drafted on June 20.

Brewster coach Jason Smith raved about Lecque’s athletic ability in December at the John Wall Invitational. Smith also coached NBA star Donovan Mitchell at Brewster.

“(Jalen) would be a freak in the NBA with his athleticism,” Smith said then. “Donovan is considered a high-level athlete in the NBA and Jalen is on a whole different level.”

For Lecque, the NBA is the pursuit of a dream. For N.C. State, it’s a missed chance but not an unexpected development.

Coach Kevin Keatts has already lined up a full roster for the 2019-20 season. The return of guard Markell Johnson, who also went through the draft process, gives Keatts six of his top seven scorers back from last season.

NC State 2019-20 roster breakdown, in YP form pic.twitter.com/j7GKptbw3P — Joe Giglio (@YellowPadStats) May 29, 2019

Keatts misses out on Lecque but does add freshman guard Dereon Seabron and three other new players for next season.

N.C. State went 24-12 last season, Keatts’ second, and won two games in the NIT. With the return of the bulk of its roster, and the heavy personnel losses by other ACC programs, the Wolfpack will have a chance to improve on its 9-9 ACC finish and get back to the NCAA tournament for the second time under Keatts.