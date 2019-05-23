Clemson’s Mat Clark pitches gem as Tigers top Louisville in ACC tournament

mconnolly@thestate.com

Clemson pitcher Mat Clark just missed out on history but still delivered a gem as the Tigers topped No. 1 seed Louisville 7-1 Thursday in the ACC tournament.

Clark carried a perfect game into the eighth inning and a no-hitter into the ninth before giving up a solo home run to pinch-hitter Zach Britton to open the ninth.





Still, the redshirt sophomore allowed only one run in eight innings of work as the Tigers earned a win that helps their NCAA Tournament resume and should get them in.

Clemson entered Thursday’s game with an RPI of 42, while Louisville’s was at 7. The Tigers moved up six spots to No. 36 after the victory.