Duke needed overtime but the Blue Devils return to lacrosse final four

Duke could never entirely shake Notre Dame in Saturday’s NCAA men’s lacrosse quarterfinals --- at least until Joe Robertson’s overtime goal.

Robertson came around cage and scored the shot clock expired on the first possession of overtime as the second-seeded Blue Devils earned a 14-13 victory over the seventh-seeded Fighting Irish before 8,017 at Shuart Stadium.





It is the second consecutive year Duke (13-4) has reached Memorial Day weekend. The Blue Devils will play in the semifinals for the 10th time in the last 13 seasons.





Duke will face third-seeded Virginia in Saturday’s NCAA semifinals in Philadelphia. The Cavaliers (15-3) defeated Maryland 13-12 in overtime in the afternoon’s first game.





Robertson had three goals --- the last of which was his 40th of the season -- CJ Carpenter had three goals and an assist and Nakeie Montgomery had a goal and four assists for the Blue Devils.





Ryder Garnsey had four goals and two assists for the Irish (9-7), who had lost to Duke in the regular season but defeated the Blue Devils in last month’s ACC tournament semifinals.





Duke claimed the rubber game in a memorable back-and-forth contest on Long Island.





Duke jumped to a 4-1 lead, only for Notre Dame to tie it at 4. That established a back-and-forth rhythm for the afternoon, with the Blue Devils rattling off three goals in a row a couple more times and Notre Dame always providing a reply.





The Irish took their first lead of the day on Bryan Costabile’s goal with seven minutes to go, the cap to a four-goal spurt to make it 12-11. The Blue Devils nosed ahead on scores from Jake Seau and Joe Robertson, only for the Irish to tie it again at 13 on Brian Willetts’ extra-man goal with 1:24 to go.





Notre Dame had the last chance in regulation, but Garnsey lost possession after drawing a double team coming out of a timeout in the final seconds to send the game to overtime.





Duke won the faceoff to begin the extra session, and got decent looks from Brad Smith and Joey Manown late in the 80-second shot clock. Carpenter restarted play with six seconds on the shot clock and passed to Robertson, who charged around the cage and beat goalie Matt Schmidt (11 saves) with 2:33 remaining in overtime.





Turner Uppgren made nine saves for the Blue Devils.