Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Duke | March 15, 2019

Duke’s Tre Jones (3) celebrates as North Carolina’s Coby White (2), left, is dejected after Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) leads the team onto the court before Duke’s game against UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s head coach Roy Williams greets Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski before Duke’s game against UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) and North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) go for the tip-off at the start of Duke’s game against UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) and Duke’s RJ Barrett (5) look to go after the loose ball during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina fans celebrate after Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) turned the ball over during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) shoots as Duke’s RJ Barrett (5) defends during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) reacts after a three-point basket against Duke’s during the first half on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) and Kenny Williams (24) during the first half on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) tumbles across the floor during the first half against Duke on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) drives to the basket past Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) shoots in the first half during Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) tries for a steal from North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) during the first half on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) defends Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half against Duke on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) defends North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) during the first half on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) breaks to the basket past North Carolina’s Coby White (2) during the first half on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) fouls Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) shoots while defended by Duke’s RJ Barrett (5) and Zion Williamson (1) during Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
The North Carolina bench reacts after a three-point basket by Cameron Johnson during the first half against Duke on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) reacts after a three-point basket by Cameron Johnson during the first half against Duke on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) drives against North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) during the first half on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Jones had 11 points in the Blue Devils’ win over North Carolina.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) slams in two during Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) and Garrison Brooks (15) defend Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half against Duke on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) shoots during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
Duke’s Antonio Vrankovic (30) fights for the ball with North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) tries for a steal from North Carolina’s Coby White (2) during the first half on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Duke’s Zion Williamson sports a pair of Nike Kyrie 4 shoes during the Blue Devils’ game against North Carolina on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s head coach Roy Williams and Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski make their cases with the officials during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
Duke’s Jordan Goldwire (14) defends North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) during the first half on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) gets a dunk in the first half against North Carolina on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) reacts after a dunk in the first half against North Carolina on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Duke’s Antonio Vrankovic (30) celebrates during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) gets a dunk in the first half against North Carolina on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells to the officials during the second half of Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) drives to the basket against Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) in the second half during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. White has 11 points in the Tar Heels’ loss to Duke.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) defends North Carolina’s Coby White (2) in the second half during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) dunks over Duke’s Zion Williamson in the second half during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) celebrates after slamming in two during the second half of Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) drives to the basket against Duke’s Cam Reddish (2) in the second half during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) starts a fast break after making a steal from Duke’s Cam Reddish (2) during the first half on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) reacts after a dunk in the second half against Duke during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket during Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) drives to the basket past North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) during the second half of Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) slams in two over Duke’s Tre Jones (3) during the second half of Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) heads to slam in two during the second half of Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) slams in two during Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) keeps the ball from Duke’s RJ Barrett (5) during the second half of Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) dunks over Duke’s Cam Reddish (2) in the second half during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Johnson lead North Carolina with 23 points.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) and Duke’s RJ Barrett (5) go after a loose ball during the second half on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) keeps the ball from North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) and Garrison Brooks (15) during the second half of Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s head coach Roy Williams encourages his team during the second half of Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams wants a traveling call against Duke’s Zion Williamson during the first half on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) collides with Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) in the second half during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts after Coby White was called for a charging foul after a collision with Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) during the second half on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense during the second half on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C
North Carolina’s head coach Roy Williams reacts during the second half of Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) shoots while North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) defends during the second half of Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) hits the court after making a basket and drawing a foul to give the Tar Heels a 68-67 lead in the second half during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) gets the rebound and puts in two to give Duke the 74-73 lead with 31 seconds left in the game during Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with Tre Jones (3) during the second half of Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s Coby White’s shot does not fall as Duke’s Tre Jones (3) defends with three seconds left during the second half of Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) misses a tap in with .5 seconds left to play, following a missed shot shot by teammate Coby White with .03 seconds left to play, giving Duke a 74-73 victory over North Carolina on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte,
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) can’t put in the rebound as Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) and RJ Barrett (5) defend with .5 seconds left in the game during Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) celebrates as North Carolina’s Coby White (2), left, is dejected after Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) reacts after Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) hugs North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) after Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
Duke’s Jordan Goldwire (14) takes a video of himself as he walks off the court with Jack White (41) after Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) consoles teammate Coby White (2) after White missed a three-point shot with :03 seconds to play giving Duke a 74-73 victory on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Duke’s Antonio Vrankovic (30) and Javin DeLaurier (12) celebrate the Blue Devils’ victory as North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) consoles teammate Coby White (2) after White missed a three-point shot with :03 seconds to play giving Duke a 74-73 victory on Friday, March 15, 2019 during the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) walks off the court with RJ Barrett (5) after Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
