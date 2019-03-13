Clemson unravels in second half, falls to NC State at ACC tourney

Clemson once again fell apart late against N.C. State, and this time it might cost the Tigers a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Clemson led by as many as 18 points Wednesday afternoon in its ACC Tournament opener before faltering down the stretch and losing 59-58 in Charlotte.
Wolfpack guard Markell Johnson made a pair of free throws with 2.6 seconds remaining after being fouled by Clyde Trapp to lift the Wolfpack to the victory.
The loss came nearly two months after Clemson blew a six-point lead in the final 30 seconds in an eventual 69-67 loss at N.C. State. In that game the problem was free-throw shooting down the stretch. This time it was offensive execution.
Clemson missed 14 consecutive shots in the second half and managed only 16 points after halftime after putting up 42 in the first half.
