The 32-year itch: NC State and the wait for another title

FILE PHOTO - Tampa, Fla.--UNC’s Tyler Hansbrough (50) looks on as N.C. State’s Ben McCauley (34) reacts after fouling UNC’s Wayne Ellington (2) with 1:14 left to play in the second half on Sunday March 11, 2007 in the St. Pete Times Forum. Ellington made both free throws to give UNC a 80-75 lead. 2007 News & Observer file photo