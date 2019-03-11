Zion sweeps: Duke’s Williamson wins ACC player, rookie of the year

Duke’s Zion Williamson is the ACC player of the year and rookie of year, the league announced on Monday.
Williamson, a 6-7 forward who missed Duke’s final five games with a sprained knee, is joined on the all-ACC first team by teammate R.J. Barrett, Virginia’s DeAndre Hunter and Kyle Guy and North Carolina’s Cam Johnson.
Williamson is the third player in ACC history to sweep player and rookie honors, joining Duke predecessors Jahili Okafor (2015) and Marvin Bagley III (2018).
Virginia’s Tony Bennett was voted as coach of the year.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Hunter claimed defensive player of the year and Florida State’s Mfiondu Kabengele is the sixth man of the year while Louisville’s Jordan Nwora was named most improved player.
Williamson averaged 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils (26-5). He’s been sidelined since his left shoe ruptured, causing an injury to his right knee, 36 seconds into Duke’s 88-72 loss to North Carolina on Feb. 20 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
His injury opened the door for Barrett’s case for player of the year. Barrett won the ACC scoring title, averaging 23.4 points while pulling down 7.5 rebounds per game.
But the ACC’s 70-person voting panel went overwhelmingly for Williamson, who received 49 votes for player of the year to second-place Barrett’s 16. In the rookie of the year voting, Williamson received 47 votes to Barrett’s 21.
Virginia and UNC, who both went 16-2 in ACC play to share the league’s regular-season title, led the way with three players each on the all-conference teams.
In addition to Hunter and Guy on the first team, Virginia’s Ty Jerome was a second-team selection. UNC’s Luke Maye and Coby White were second-team selections as well.
Boston College’s Ky Bowman and Virginia Tech’s Kerry Blackshear rounded out the second team.
Third-team selections included Nwora, Clemson’s Marcquise Reed, Syracuse’s Tyus Battle, Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Notre Dame’s John Mooney.
Hunter is joined on the all-defensive team by Williamson, Duke’s Tre Jones, Georgia Tech’s James Banks and Clemson’s Elijah Thomas.
Duke landed three players on the all-freshman team in Williamson, Barrett and Jones. UNC’s White and Xavier Johnson of Pitt completed the team.
Five coaches received votes in the coach of the year race. Bennett, who has led the Cavaliers to a 33-3 record in league regular-season play over the last two years, outpaced second-place Buzz Williams of Virginia Tech 30-12.
UNC’s Roy Williams was next at 11, followed by Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton (10) and Louisville’s Chris Mack (seven).
Comments