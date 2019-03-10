ACC

Clemson earns walk-off win against No. 3 UNC, completes series sweep

By Matt Connolly

March 10, 2019 04:27 PM

Clemson junior Logan Davidson (8) gets lead off of second base. South Carolina faced Clemson in a baseball game at Fluor Field in Greenville Saturday, March 2, 2019
Clemson completed a three-game series sweep of No. 3 North Carolina in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Tigers shortstop Logan Davidson hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Tigers to a 5-4 victory.

Clemson earned a 3-2 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday afternoon against the Tar Heels before pounding UNC 17-3 in Game 2. The Tigers completed the series sweep on Sunday.

Clemson and UNC were tied 2-2 entering the eighth inning of Sunday’s finale when Tar Heels freshman Caleb Roberts hit an RBI single to give UNC a 3-2 lead. North Carolina increased its lead to 4-2 later in the frame on an RBI double by Danny Serretti.

Clemson cut the lead to 4-3 in the eighth inning when Grayson Byrd scored on a passed ball before the dramatics started in the ninth.

The Tigers were down to their last out when Sam Hall doubled to left center before Davidson’s walk-off homer to right on a 2-2 count.

