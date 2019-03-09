NC State pastes Boston College to close out regular season

N.C. State needed that.
After Wednesday’s last-second loss to Georgia Tech, the Wolfpack needed a “get right” game. Everything that went wrong against Georgia Tech went right against Boston College on Saturday.
The Wolfpack closed out the regular season with a 73-47 road win over the Eagles at Conte Forum. N.C. State (21-10, 9-9 ACC) pasted the Eagles (14-16, 5-13) and picked up a “Quadrant 2” win, by the NET rankings, in the process.
The Wolfpack, fighting for one of the final at-large spots in the NCAA tournament, improved to 6-0 in Q2 games and 8-8 in what the NCAA selection committee considers the toughest games on its schedule.
With the win, N.C. State finishes conference play as the No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 seed Clemson (19-12, 9-9) in the ACC tournament in Charlotte on Wednesday.
C.J. Bryce led the way with 14 points but it was really a group effort, including perhaps N.C. State’s most dominant half of the ACC season.
After stagnating and struggling against Georgia Tech’s zone in a 63-61 home loss, N.C. State carved up Boston College’s attempt at replicating the Jackets’ defense.
Forward Wyatt Walker got open for a dunk on the first possession of the game, after Markell Johnson drove to the basket.
The 3-pointers, after a 8-for-35 effort against Georgia Tech, were falling, too. Guard Braxton Beverly recovered from an 0-for-8 outing with three 3s. A 3 by freshman Jericole Hellems started a 19-2 run by the Wolfpack to break the game open.
State was down 13-12 before Hellems’ 3 at 11:47 in the first half. After a short jumper by Torin Dorn at 5:16, the Wolfpack had a 31-15 advantage.
The carnage continued in the second half with N.C. State playing the way it did earlier in the season getting out in transition and creating points with its defense. It was N.C. State’s first road win at BC in three visits and its most lopsided road win since a 76-40 win at Wake Forest in 2012.
