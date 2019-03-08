Zion Williamson ‘doubtful’ for UNC, Krzyzewski says

Zion Williamson is “doubtful” for Duke’s regular-season finale at North Carolina on Saturday night as he continues to recover from his injured right knee, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Friday.
“He had his first really good workout yesterday but not contact,” Krzyzewski said. “He looked really good. He’ll have no contact again today. I would say he’s doubtful for tomorrow. But we’ll put it out tomorrow. We’re on a real good trend here. I’m excited about it.”
So No. 4 Duke will face No. 3 UNC Saturday night at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill with the 6-7, 285-pound freshman forward’s status still very much in doubt, although Krzyzewski reiterated he expected Williamson to play in next week’s ACC tournament regardless.
Williamson injured his knee 36 seconds into UNC’s 88-72 win over Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 20 when his left shoe ripped as he made a pivot move.
He didn’t return to that game and missed Duke’s next four games. In addition to losing to UNC, the Blue Devils (26-4, 14-3 ACC) went 3-1 without Williamson, who averages 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
Examinations of his injured knee showed no structural damage and he was diagnosed with a grade one (mild) sprain. He entered a four-step recovery process and advanced to the final step last Sunday. On Tuesday, he progressed to on-court work for the first time since the injury.
That night, after Duke edged Wake Forest 71-70 in the final home game of the season, Krzyzewski said it wasn’t likely that Williamson would play against UNC but said he’d be surprised if he wasn’t ready for Duke’s first ACC tournament game on March 14 in Charlotte.
