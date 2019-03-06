Georgia Tech stuns NC State, puts a dent in the Wolfpack’s NCAA tournament plans

Georgia Tech has winning in Raleigh down pat. It’s the rest of the ACC that gives the Yellow Jackets problems.
Forwards James Banks dunk with 1.0 second left helped Georgia Tech win its third straight game at PNC Arena on Wednesday night, 63-61 over N.C. State.
Torin Dorn was set up to be the hero with a 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds left to give N.C. State a short-lived 61-60 lead. Then Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado drove the length of the court and fed Banks for the game-winning dunk.
Moses Wright, who is from Raleigh, had 18 points and eight rebounds while Banks led the usually offensive-challenged Jackets with 19 points.
Markell Johnson led N.C. State (20-10, 8-9 ACC) with 17 points but the Wolfpack did not help its NCAA tournament cause with a home loss to a conference team headed for the Tuesday play-in round in Charlotte next week in the ACC tournament.
The Jackets (14-17, 6-12) have figured out how to win in Raleigh. They’ve won three straight here under two different coaches.
Wright’s 3-pointer at 9:08 in the second half staked the Jackets to a 49-44 lead. His dunk at 3:11 kept the Jackets up 59-55.
Johnson’s 3-pointer at 1:29 cut Georgia Tech’s lead to 60-58 but N.C. State couldn’t figure out a way to pull out the win.
N.C. State led 33-28 at the half but had no counter for Georgia Tech’s bigs. Banks made all seven of his field-goal attempts. D.J. Funderburk (15 points) was strong for the Wolfpack but fouled out with 5:17 left in the game.
Devon Daniels chipped in with 13 points off the bench for N.C. State but three starters combined for four points.
N.C. State’s NCAA tournament resume will take a hit with the home loss to a “Quadrant 3” opponent.
