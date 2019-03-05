Zion Williamson won’t play for Duke vs. Wake Forest

Though he’s progressing toward a return to play for Duke this season, Zion Williamson will not play another game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The 6-7 freshman forward, sidelined since suffering a sprained knee on Feb. 20, will not play in Duke’s home finale against Wake Forest on Tuesday night.
Duke announced the news on Tuesday afternoon.
Williamson, a national player of the year candidate who averages 21.6 points an 8.8 rebounds, has missed Duke’s last three games. He suffered the injury 36 seconds into the Blue Devils’ 88-72 loss to North Carolina at Cameron Indoor.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Williamson has entered the fourth phase of the four-step rehabilitation program he needs to complete before returning to play.
The No. 4 Blue Devils (25-4, 13-3 ACC) close the regular season at No. 3 UNC on Saturday night at the Smith Center.
