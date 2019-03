UNC’s Roy Williams following vertigo attack at Clemson: ‘It’s vertigo. It’s excruciating pain for a little while’

By

March 02, 2019 08:48 PM

Roy Williams addresses the media following the Tar Heels' win over Clemson on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Williams left the game in the first half with a vertigo attack.