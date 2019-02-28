Clemson reaching into Michigan for recruit who can play two positions

Port Huron, Mi., tight end Braiden McGregor picked up a Clemson offer in December and the Tigers have continued to make their interest known. McGregor also is interested in return and plans to see the program up close on a visit March 14.
“I hear from them all the time. If it’s not every day, it’s every week,” McGregor said. “Someone there is always talking to me, whether it’s their recruiting page or Coach (Danny) Pearman, or Coach (Tony) Elliott, or Coach (Todd) Bates, and even Coach (Jeff) Scott. It’s any one of them that are always texting me and making sure I am alright, and they are always telling me how excited they are to get me down there for a visit.”
McGregor owns over 25 offers including Clemson, Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Syracuse, Michigan and Ohio State. Obviously, all of those programs offer top football programs, but he’s looking for more than what he can get on the gridiron.
“The main thing is academics. I want to go to a place that I can get a degree that will help me after football because football doesn’t last forever,” McGregor said. “Every school that has offered me so far has great academics, so it’s hard to narrow it down from there. The school has to have great football, great people, and a family feel. What it feels like when I step on campus is a big thing for me.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
McGregor also plays defensive end and Clemson is one of the schools to offer for both positions.
“Right now, they think tight end, but Coach Bates has been trying to get me to come play d-line for him. It kind of depends on what I want to play,” he said. “Tight end is a great opportunity for me, and I think it’s a position where I can show off my athleticism. I also think defensive end is, too. That is a big thing for me with them because they are one of just five schools that have offered me at both positions. That is a big thing for me.”
He has visited Michigan and next month also plans to visit Florida, Florida State, Alabama and LSU in March. He’ll then work on cutting his list.
“I want to decide before my senior year so I can concentrate on football and academics,” McGregor said. “I want to go and visit those schools that are in the Top 10 again and keep feeling it out. I want to enroll early, so I definitely want to decide before my senior year.”
Comments