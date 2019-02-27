Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Syracuse | February 26, 2019

North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) slashes through the Syracuse defense and passes to teammate Luke Maye (32) during the first half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) embraces teammate Kenny Williams prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Syracuse on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) dunks over Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes (33) in the first half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) dunks over Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes (33) in the first half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) dunks over Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes (33) in the first half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) blocks a shot by Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes (33) during the first half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) and Kenny Williams (24) battle with Syracuse’s Oshae Brissett (11) for an offensive rebound during the first half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
The Tar Heel bench erupts in celebration after a three-point basket by Coby White in the first half against Syracuse on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Syracuse’s Oshae Brissett (11) and Elijah Hughes (33) battles for a rebound with North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) during the first half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) breaks to the basket in the first half against Syracuse on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim reacts to a call against his team during the first half against North Carolina on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill,
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) and Garrison Brooks (15) trap Syracuse’s Frank Howard (23) during the first half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) and Garrison Brooks (15) trap Syracuse’s Frank Howard (23) during the first half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) drives to the basket against Syracuse’s Bourama Sidbe (34)) during the first half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) blocks a shot by Syracuse’s Oshae Brissett (11) during the first half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Syracuse’s Oshae Brissett (11) and Bourama Sidbe (34) battle for a rebound with North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) during the first half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) drives to the basket against Syracuse’s Marek Dolezaj (21) during the second half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) breaks to the basket past Syracuse’s Frank Howard (23) for a dunk in the second half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) breaks to the basket past Syracuse’s Frank Howard (23) for a dunk in the second half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) breaks to the basket past Syracuse’s Frank Howard (23) for a dunk in the second half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) breaks to the basket past Syracuse’s Frank Howard (23) for a dunk in the second half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1), out with an injury, pretends to hold a baby during the second half against Syracuse on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) reacts after a dunk by Garrison Brooks in the second half against Syracuse on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reaches out to Coby White (2) after White forced a turnover by Syracuse during the second half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) and Syracuse’s Marek Dolezaj (21) dive after a loose ball in the second half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) recovers and protects a loose ball from Syracuse’s Paschal Chukwu (13) in the second half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams hangs his head after a turnover by his team during the second half against Syracuse on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) gets a dunk on a fast break for for 32 of his game high 34 points against Syracuse on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Tar Heels defeated Syracuse 93-85.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) and Kenny Williams (24) congratulate Coby White (2) after a dunk to give the Tar Heels an 81-73 lead over Syracuse on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) and Kenny Williams (24) congratulate Coby White (2) after a dunk to give the Tar Heels an 81-73 lead over Syracuse on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) and Sterling Manley (21) react after a turnover by Syracuse in the second half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the second half against Syracuse on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a foul called on his team during the second half against Syracuse on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) launches a there-point shot in the second half against Syracuse on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. White was 6-11 from the three-point line leading North Carolina with 34 points in the Tar Heels’ 93-85 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his players after a turnover during the second half against Syracuse on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com