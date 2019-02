NC State’s Doeren on the 17 early enrollees: ‘It makes the spring a little bit different, you are kind of unwrapping a bunch of presents out there’

By

February 26, 2019 04:09 PM

NC State coach Dave Doeren talks about the 17 early enrollees who are participating when spring practice starts March 2, 2019. Doeren spoke to the media during an availability Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.