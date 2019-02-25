NC State coach Kevin Keatts talks about the play of Markell Johnson and his teammates after the Wolfpack's victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Duke freshman star RJ Barrett discusses Duke's 75-65 win at Syracuse on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at the Carrier Dome. The Blue Devils won despite not having fellow freshman star Zion Williamson, who is out with a knee injury.
Injured Duke freshman star Zion Williamson arrives at Carrier Dome on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, for the Blue Devils' game with Syracuse. Williamson will not play due to a sprained knee. He is walking without crutches.
Demonstrating with his personal Nike sneakers he uses to walk to work every morning, reporter Josh Shaffer explains how Zion Williamson's shoe blowout is a common problem in the industry because of their design and the desire for customization.
NC State's Wyatt Walker wore his hair differently during the Wolfpack's victory over Boston College Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. His 'havoc' hairstyle was to raise awareness and money for families affected by cancer.