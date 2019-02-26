Five storylines for Clemson’s offense entering spring practice

Clemson opens spring football practice on Wednesday as the Tigers work to defend their national title after defeating Alabama in the national championship game last month. Clemson’s spring game will be played on Saturday, April 6.
Here are five storylines to watch on offense as the Tigers open spring:
How does Clemson get Justyn Ross on the field more?
The Alabama native led the Tigers in receiving yards as a true freshman with 1,000, despite playing only 343 snaps. Tee Higgins (550), Hunter Renfrow (553) and Amari Rodgers (565) played more than 200 snaps more than Ross did in 2018, but Ross should be on the field much more this year. Tigers co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott has the task of figuring out where to put his receivers. Ross and Higgins played the same outside spot last year, but with Renfrow moving on, there is an open spot for a starter. Higgins, Ross and Rodgers will likely be Clemson’s starters at receivers in 2019. The question is where will they line up, and who between Higgins and Ross will be in the “nine-man spot” — Clemson’s premier spot for outside receivers that was previously manned by Sammy Watkins, Mike Williams, Deon Cain and others.
Can Clemson replace Mitch Hyatt?
Yes, the Tigers are losing some stars on their defensive line, but Clemson is also losing one of the best offensive linemen in school history. Hyatt, Clemson’s starting left tackle for four years and a two-time All-American, will be missed up front. The staff loves the potential of rising sophomore Jackson Carman, who backed up Hyatt in 2018. But is Carman ready to take over full time, or would Clemson be better off moving right tackle Tremayne Anchrum over to the left side and moving Carman to right tackle? We will get an idea of how the offensive line will look in 2019 this spring.
How will the running back rotation play out?
Clemson has a clear-cut No. 1 back in Heisman candidate Travis Etienne, but the Tigers should have an intense battle for the backup job. Tavien Feaster and Lyn-J Dixon were both in the running back rotation in 2018 and will battle for the backup job in 2019. Feaster, a rising senior, said during the College Football Playoff that he might transfer during the offseason, but he appears poised to finish out his career with the Tigers. Dixon led Clemson in yards per carry at 8.8 last year, compiling 547 yards on 62 carries. With an offseason under his belt, Dixon should go toe-to-toe with Feaster for the backup job this season.
Who steps up at tight end?
Clemson is losing starting tight end Milan Richard, and the Tigers are as thin at tight end as any position on the team. In addition to losing Richard, rising sophomore Braden Galloway is facing a year-long suspension after being one of three players to fail a drug test for ostarine leading up to the playoffs. Garrett Williams, who split time at tight end and h-back last season, is also considering leaving the program to join the military, and backup tight end Cannon Smith graduated. The Tigers could potentially have only three tight ends on scholarship in 2019 — returner J.C. Chalk and incoming freshmen Jaelyn Lay and Davis Allen.
Will Clemson set even more offensive records in 2019?
The Tigers set plenty of offensive school records in 2018, including points per game (44.3) and points in a season (664). Clemson also set the school record and ACC record for most yards in a season with 7,908. The Tigers should break even more records in 2019 as Clemson returns a pair of Heisman candidates in Trevor Lawrence and Etienne and plenty of talented receivers, including Ross and Higgins. If Clemson can answer a couple of questions on the offensive line and at tight end, the Tigers should be just as explosive, if not more so, in 2019.
