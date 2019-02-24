ACC

Clemson baseball rallies to complete series sweep of VMI

By Matt Connolly

February 24, 2019 04:28 PM

CLEMSON

Clemson rallied from a 3-0 deficit to score 11 runs in its final three at bats as the Tigers earned an 11-6 come-from-behind victory Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The win gives Clemson a series sweep and four consecutive victories heading into a big week.

The Tigers will host ETSU on Tuesday before playing a three-game series against South Carolina next weekend.

Clemson trailed 3-0 entering the sixth inning before the Tigers exploded for six runs thanks to some help from VMI. Clemson had five batters reach thanks to a free pass as three Tigers were hit by a pitch and there were two walks in the inning.

The Tigers had already tied the game at 3 when Jordan Greene laced a two-RBI single to give Clemson a 5-3 lead. Logan Davidson added an RBI single later in the inning to push the lead to 6-3.

After VMI cut the lead to 6-4 on a passed ball in the seventh inning, the Tigers quickly added several insurance.

Clemson scored five runs in the eighth inning with the big blast being a grand slam by Sam Hall to give the Tigers a 10-4 lead. Grayson Byrd added an RBI single later in the frame to push Clemson’s lead to 11-4, before VMI added a couple of runs in the ninth.

