FSU pulls away late from Clemson as Tigers drop third straight game

Clemson trailed Florida State 66-53 with 6:18 remaining Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum, and the Tigers were coming out of a timeout looking to cut into FSU’s lead with a solid offensive possession.
Instead, the Tigers could not even get the ball in bounds and were whistled for a five-second violation, one of Clemson’s 11 turnovers in the eventual loss.
It was that kind of offensive night for the Tigers as Clemson seemed out of sync from start to finish in a 77-64 loss, Clemson’s third consecutive defeat.
The Tigers are now 15-11 (5-8) with five games remaining in the regular season. Clemson hosts Boston College Saturday at noon.
The game was back and forth early with Florida State clinging to a 23-21 lead with six minutes left in the first half before the Seminoles caught fire and Clemson couldn’t buy a basket. FSU ended the first half on a 15-2 run to take a 38-23 halftime lead.
Clemson made only 30 percent of its shots in the first half and had seven turnovers.
Clemson’s deficit grew to as large as 18 points early in the second half on a dunk by Christ Koumadje before the Tigers started to rally.
Clemson pulled to within 59-52 with 8:09 left thanks to a 9-0 run but it was too little, too late. FSU quickly pushed its lead back to double digits and never looked back.
The Seminoles outscored Clemson 30-2 in bench points as a pair of free throws by Clyde Trapp was all Clemson’s reserves could manage.
The Tigers had no answer for FSU’s Mfiondu Kabengele, who scored 19 points on 9-for-13 shooting off the bench. He also pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.
Marcquise Reed led the Tigers with 20 points and four rebounds.
