Clemson ACC hoops schedule grows to 20 games next season. Here’s who Tigers will face

The ACC is switching to a 20-game league schedule beginning in 2019-20, and Clemson now knows its opponents for each of the next three seasons.
The Tigers will play their two primary rivals, Florida State and Georgia Tech, both at home and away each of the next three years.
Clemson will also play Louisville, N.C. State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest twice next season.
The Tigers will play at home only against Duke, Miami, Notre Dame and Syracuse in 2019-20, and Clemson will face Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt and Virginia only on the road next year.
The following year, in 2020-21, Clemson will play Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, UNC, Pitt and Syracuse twice.
Clemson will play at home only against Boston College, Louisville, N.C. State and Virginia, and will play on the road only against Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
The final year of the current three-year matrix that was announced on Thursday has Clemson playing FSU, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Duke, Notre Dame and Virginia twice.
Clemson will play at home only against UNC, Pitt, Virginai Tech and Wake Forest and on the road only against Louisville, Miami, N.C. State and Syracuse.
