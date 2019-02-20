ACC

Zion Williamson out of Duke-UNC game after foot blows through shoe

By Jonas Pope IV

February 20, 2019 09:53 PM

Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) holds his knee after blowing out his shoe early in the game. He did not return in the first half. Duke battled UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Wed., Feb.20, 2019.
Duke star freshman Zion Williamson injured his knee early in the Blue Devils’ game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium Wednesday when his shoe blew out and he fell to the court.

He will not return to the game.

Williamson grabbed his right knee and walked slowly back to the bench, then to the locker room.

With about five minutes remaining in the first half, the Duke Men’s Basketball account tweeted that Williamson, who came into the game averaging 22.4 points, would not return due to a knee injury.

Williamson had started, all 26 games for the Blue Devils, and was coming off a 32-point, 6 rebound performance against N.C. State on Saturday.

He has been widely considered the likely top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

