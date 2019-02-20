Zion Williamson out of Duke-UNC game after foot blows through shoe

Duke star freshman Zion Williamson injured his knee early in the Blue Devils’ game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium Wednesday when his shoe blew out and he fell to the court.

He will not return to the game.

Williamson grabbed his right knee and walked slowly back to the bench, then to the locker room.

With about five minutes remaining in the first half, the Duke Men’s Basketball account tweeted that Williamson, who came into the game averaging 22.4 points, would not return due to a knee injury.

Williamson had started, all 26 games for the Blue Devils, and was coming off a 32-point, 6 rebound performance against N.C. State on Saturday.

He has been widely considered the likely top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Some early reaction:

Zion Williamson’s Nike shoe took a knee #UNCvsDuke — Bourbon Boy (@pobbyree) February 21, 2019

welp, Paul George shoes are very trash!!!!! Almost injured Zion Williamson — Lil Mexico (@Danvito_) February 21, 2019

Zion Williamson is so strong, blew up his shoe #UNCvsDuke pic.twitter.com/DrR2shIGFZ — 6’7- Eleven Inches (@LebandzJames3) February 21, 2019

The already infamous shoes of Zion Williamson are in purgatory under the Duke bench. #UNCvsDuke pic.twitter.com/ElbZmUSH6Y — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) February 21, 2019







This is a developing story and will be updated.