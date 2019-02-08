ACC

3 Clemson assistants now in the million-dollar club

By Matt Connolly

February 08, 2019 10:41 AM

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney breaks down 2019 recruiting class

Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday
By
Up Next
Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday
By
CLEMSON

Clemson was crowned as the king of college football last month as the Tigers dominated Alabama to win their second national title in three years.

Clemson’s assistant coaches were rewarded for the Tigers’ success on Friday as the Clemson Board of Trustees approved raises for assistant coaches.

New base salary

Associate head coach, defensive coordinator, linebackers coach Brent Venables- Salary did not change (from $2 million)

Co-offensive coordinator, running backs coach Tony Elliott- $1,000,000 (from $850,000)

Co-offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach Jeff Scott- $1,000,000 (from $850,000)

Offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell- $570,000 (from $540,000)

Assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, tight ends coach Danny Pearman- $505,000 (from $480,000)

Recruiting coordinator, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter- $500,000 (from $455,000)

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed- $495,000 (from $440,000)

Safeties coach Mickey Conn- $400,000 (from $370,000)

Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates- $375,000 (from $300,000)

Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall- $350,000 (from $300,000)

Matt Connolly

Matt Connolly is the Clemson beat writer and covers recruiting and college sports for The State newspaper and The State.com

  Comments  

things to do