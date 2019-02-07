Clemson has 11 players invited to the NFL combine

The NFL released its list of the players that have been invited to attend the NFL combine on Thursday, and Clemson is well represented on the list.
There are 11 Tigers players that have been invited to attend the event, which takes place from Feb. 26 through March 4 in Indianapolis, including all four starting defensive linemen from last year’s national championship team.
In addition to its four stars up front in Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant, reserve defensive lineman Albert Huggins has also been invited to the NFL combine.
Hunter Renfrow, Clemson’s all-time leader in starts for a receiver, also received a combine invite. Renfrow played in the Senior Bowl last month and performed well against some of the top prospects for the draft.
Other Tigers players invited are backup cornerback Mark Fields, starting left tackle Mitch Hyatt, starting linebackers Kendall Joseph and Tre Lamar and starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen.
Ferrell, Lawrence, Lamar and Mullen still had eligibility remaining but chose to leave Clemson early to enter the NFL draft.
