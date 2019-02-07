UNC coach Mack Brown flirting with the idea of converting Kenan Stadium’s grass field to turf

North Carolina coach Mack Brown and athletic director Bubba Cunningham are discussing the possibility of converting Kenan Stadium from a grass field to turf, Brown said on Wednesday.
In 2009, when Brown was at Texas, the school changed the field from grass to turf. At the time, it cost the school $400,000 to install, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
“We’ve talked about it some,” Brown said. “I can remember when we were here before that we had some grass issues and we had them at Texas and we changed to turf because we were going to have a fast team, and also you never lose a game because of weather and I think that’s really important.”
Robbi Pickeral Evans, a university spokesperson, said in an email that the university is considering turf, but did not have any details on costs.
Last year, the Tar Heels practiced on the field at Kenan Stadium because their new indoor practice facility had not been completed. The field often had to be resodded prior to gameday. The constant use took a toll on the field.
Grass fields require maintenance work, such as cutting the grass, watering it and having to deal with bad weather.
The indoor practice facility is nearly complete, and players have started practicing there. The outdoor practice fields, which are part of the project, are still under construction. It is unclear when the entire project will be finished.
As for Kenan Stadium, which has Bermuda grass, converting it into turf remains a possibility.
“Bubba and I are in talks about that possibility and I obviously like it,” Brown said.
